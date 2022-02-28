Here’s your chance to spend a day with Alia Bhatt; there’s a surprise too

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 28

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which minted Rs 38.5 crore in its first weekend, is thrilled at the outcome.

On a promotion spree, the actress is doing everything to show her love and dedication for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Many photo-ops and videos later, Alia has now come up with a personalized way of connecting her fans to her character Gangubai.

In her latest social media post, Alia shares a day in her life. No, it’s not just what she does for the day, she gives you cues on how you can do it with her. And there’s a surprise element- her kitty Edward.

There are steps- from mind-body care to prepping for public appearances, then some fun, refueling and lastly, inviting her fans and admires to join her in the journey of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

She captions her post, “Lights, Camera, Alia. Spend the day with actress Alia Bhatt, star of the new film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” as she goes from the yoga mat to the red carpet (with a special visit from Edward along the way. Reel by@aliaabhatt. Music by Sanjay Leela Bhansali”

Check out the details in this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instagram (@instagram)

Fans are in awe of this latest Insta post. Digital creator Shivani Bafna went on to say, "Omg this is EPICCCCC. Apart from the hundreds of red heart, love-struck, fire and applaud emoticons, a fan wrote, "Proud moment for all Alianators. Keep shining my Queen." Yet another commented, "Supremely talented, can’t wait to watch the magic."

Now, isn’t that a cool move. What do you think?

#alia bhatt #gangubai kathiwadi #sanjay leela bhansali