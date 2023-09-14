‘Jawan': SRK counts on ‘brother' Sonu Sood; calls Varun Dhawan ‘kid in a candy store'

IANS

Mumbai, September 14

Shah Rukh Khan's action entertainer ‘Jawan' has created frenzy among the netizens and the Bollywood fraternity since its release on September 7.

The social media is flooded with love and appreciation for the ‘Badshah of Bollywood'.

Now, actor Sonu Sood took to X and wrote a dialouge from his film 'Happy New Year' in which he co-starred with SRK. He wrote: “Kismat badi kutti cheez hoti hai, Saali kabhi bhi palat jaati hai. Lekin JAWAN apni kismat khud likhta hai. Mubarak ho bhai @iamsrk Keep Ruling #jawan.”

Replying to Sonu, ‘King Khan' said: “Thank u @SonuSood…. Your wishes mean the world. Kismat palte ya na palte, it's good to know I can count on a brother like u!!! Love u.”

SRK's ‘Dilwale' co-star Varun Dhawan shared: “#jawaan is blockbuster stuff. @iamsrk delivers as an actor and superstar. So much fun I felt like a kid in a candy store. Each moment beautifully executed by @Atlee_dir Anna kya baat hain sirr super stuff.”

SRK replied to Varun's post and said: “Thank u my man!!! Kid in a candy store is a good way to describe u… ha ha!!! Love, health and wishing u the best always.”

Sunny Singh said: “jo sabko milade woh hindustan hai, ek hawa chali hai jiska naam shahrukh khan @iamsrk”.

The ‘Baazigar' fame actor replied: “Thank u Sunny!!! Hope u saw and enjoyed #Jawan…. Wishing u health and happiness”.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars SRK in a dual role, alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

#Bollywood #Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan #Social Media #Varun Dhawan