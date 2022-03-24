Jitendra Trihan enters ‘Kaamnaa’

Sony Entertainment Television’s slice-of-life drama Kaamnaa showcases the clash between principles, and desires through the journey of Manav (Abhishek Rawat) and Akanksha (Chandni Sharma). They both have a son, Yatharth. As the story moves forward, Holkar, Yatharth’s principle comes as a ray of hope. Portraying the role of Mr Holkar is celebrated actor, Jitendra Trihan. He says, “I’m extremely grateful to be essaying a role that adds love and happiness to the storyline.”

He adds, “As the principal of the school, the character I essay knows very well how connected parents are to their children—especially mothers.”