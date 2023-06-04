 Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for family dinner with Karisma Kapoor, here's viral video : The Tribune India

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for family dinner with Karisma Kapoor, here's viral video

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan make the most their weekend

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan step out for family dinner with Karisma Kapoor, here's viral video

Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, June 4

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan spent Friday night in the best way.

The duo went for a family dinner in Mumbai with sister Karisma Kapoor and uncle Kunal Kapoor.

Mumbai-based paps clicked them while they were exiting a restaurant.

They all were seen laughing before parting ways. All were dressed in casuals.

Kareena opted for a white kurta, black trousers and matching sandals.

Saif was seen in a black shirt and denims. Karisma wore a black top, a beige skirt and black heels. Kunal Kapoor was seen in a blue kurta and pyjama.

Here's the video:

Karisma took to Instagram Stories and shared a few pictures form her family dinner.

She shared a photo of a ramen bowl and tagged the restaurant. Karisma also added the hashtag--Lolo loves. The actor also posted a mirror selfie as she posed inside a lift. She wrote, along with the picture, "Liftie after long."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in 'The Crew'.

It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The film is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Rajesh Krishnan is directing it.

Saif has 'Adipurush' in his kitty. The film will see Saif in the role of Ravana.

Karisma has 'Brown' and 'Murder Mubarak' in her kitty.

#kareena kapoor #karisma kapoor #saif ali khan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

2
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

3
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

4
Haryana

5 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

6
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

7
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

8
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

9
Punjab

SGPC delegation meets HM Amit Shah

10
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

‘Root cause of accident and people responsible for it have been identified’, Railway Minister on Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind ‘criminal’ act identified

Railway officials said system is 'error proof' and 'fail saf...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Odisha train accident: Teams working round the clock to restore tracks

Work is on so that railway services on the main trunk line c...

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

IndiGo flight carrying Union Minister makes emergency landing at Guwahati airport

The flight with Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on board exper...

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti issued passport after three years

The passport given to Mehbooba is valid till May 31, 2033


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years