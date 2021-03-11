Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 24

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor took her fans to a reminiscence trip as she creates replica of famous ‘Nirma’ ad of late 80’s. The actress recently acted in a commercial for a fintech company, CRED.

Karisma, in the ad, can be seen in similar attire and speaks in same mannerism, as that of old ‘Nirma’ ad, with lines tweaked to accentuate the advantages of using CRED.

The video starts with Karisma, dressed in a white saree, entering a shop where the shopkeeper greets her and hands over her stuff. The actor then asks for a 'charger' kept behind the shopkeeper.

The shopkeeper, amazed, says "Aap toh hamesha regular charger lete the (You used to always buy the regular charger)". In her reply, Karishma Kapoor says "Leti thi (used to take)". She goes on to add how she changed her mind as Cred Bounty is offering iPhones.

The original ‘Nirma’ ad featured Dipika Chikhlia, who is best known for her role of Sita in ‘Ramayan’.

