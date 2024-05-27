Lady Gaga on her role in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’: My version of Harley is authentic

Los Angeles, May 27
Singer and actor Lady Gaga says her version of Harley Quinn, her character in the much anticipated movie ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, will be different from its previous iterations.
In the film, a sequel to Todd Phillips ‘Joker’, she will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his Academy Award-winning role of Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the 2019 movie.
Gaga said her Harley Quinn will be a “completely brand new” rendition of the character from the DC comic books or previous films in the franchise.
“My version of Harley is mine. It’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. I’ve never done anything like this before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and fun,” the Oscar-winner told entertainment news outlet Access Hollywood.
The character has been previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in franchise films such as ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘Birds of Prey’ and ‘The Suicide Squad’.
‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ also stars Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz. Phillips’ film is part of DC Elseworlds and is not set in the universe taken care of by the new DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn.
The musical film will hit the screens on October 4.
