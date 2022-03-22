Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 22

Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene have taken up a new apartment in a high-rise building in Worli, Mumbai. According to Hindustan Times, their new house is on lease and the couple pays Rs12.5 lakh per month as rent.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Apoorva Shroff, an interior designer, who has done up the house, said, “The brief was to give the new home of the star couple a quick makeover. The apartment located on 29th floor of a Worli high-rise had a spectacular view of the city sparkling below at night and ample of light filtering in from all directions during the day. Along with time being a major constraint, another challenge was convincing the clients to move out of their comfortable palette of nudes and experimenting with colours."

Ayesha Shroff has also shared glimpses from the project on her Instagram handle. In a before post, she wrote, “This was the home before we started! Lucky for us, we didn't need to make too many structural changes. It was all about getting the right vibe, a home that is warm, cozy and most importantly, reflects my clients' personalities."

Take a look at the apartment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva Shroff (@lythdesign)

The designer dedicated another post about her 'dream client'. She captioned it, "45 days, residential project, for none other thanMadhuri Dixitand Shriram Nene. It was a roller coaster, but just such a brilliant experience. Can’t wait to share more with you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apoorva Shroff (@lythdesign)

Madhuri Dixit recently debuted on OTT with ‘The Fame Game’ that also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the series has been produced by Karan Johar. It began streaming from February 25 on Netflix.

#madhuri dixit #shriram nene