MasterChef India commemorates Republic Day in Goa

This Republic Day, MasterChef India would embark on a journey from ‘Mumbai to Goa’ and take along the fortunate Top 13 contestants. The home cooks would visit Reis Magos Fort to celebrate Republic Day and face the challenge of the day. The judges — Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora — would be putting the contestants to the test with ‘Relay Cooking Challenge’.

The team of home cooks, which lost the previous day’s challenge, would be given three colours to choose from — white, saffron and green — in the pantry, in keeping with the theme of the special day. Six contestants would be paired in twos by the judges. The twists in the challenge would be something to look out for.