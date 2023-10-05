Raj Kundra's stand-up debut: From 'Shilpa ka pati' to 'sasta Kanye West', makes remark on porn scandal

Chandigarh, October 10
Raj Kundra, is aware he is known as 'Shilpa Shetty's husband' and he makes this confession in a hilarious way. Often in the headlines for his peculiar mask fashion, Raj Kundra has now taken an unexpected turn in his career. He has ventured into the world of stand-up comedy, and shared a glimpse of his performance on his Instagram account.
In the video, Raj Kundra confidently takes the stage and jokingly suggests that anyone uncomfortable with 'sexual jokes' should leave the audience. When the audience remains seated, he humorously labels them 'tharki' (perverts). Raj then playfully introduces himself, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Raj Kundra, also recognized as the 'mask man,' Shilpa ka pati' (Shilpa's husband), and a 'sasta Kanye West'."
Injecting a touch of humor, Raj Kundra indirectly addresses the alleged pornography scandal, stating, "At the age of 18, I was driving taxis in London, but by the time I turned 21, I had established a thriving empire in the pashmina shawl business. My passion has always been about dressing people, not undressing them."
Check out the clip from the his stand-up debut:
View this post on Instagram
It's worth noting that Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on charges related to the alleged production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications. After nearly two months, he was granted bail.
In 2022, Kundra wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asserting his innocence and claiming that his arrest was the result of a personal vendetta orchestrated by a businessman who colluded with police officers. Kundra also urged the central agency to investigate the case, contending that he was framed by senior officers of the Mumbai Crime Branch.
Interestingly, there are reports that Raj Kundra is considering making a movie based on the alleged pornography case. This potential film project could also mark Raj's debut as an actor.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL: Punjab will not give single drop of additional water to any state, says CM Mann
The meeting came a day after the SC asked the Centre to surv...
Delhi court sends AAP leader Sanjay Singh to ED custody till October 10
Was arrested by ED in connection with money laundering probe...
Delhi Excise police scam: Supreme Court grills CBI, ED; asks how money laundering case made out against Manish Sisodia
SC bench said most of the allegations in the corruption case...
Gurminder Singh appointed as Advocate General of Punjab
The development comes following the resignation of senior la...
Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 14; 102 people, including 22 Army men, still missing
Flash flood in Teesta river was triggered by cloudburst over...