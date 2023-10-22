Raj Kundra's unmasking: Emotional tale of farewell, resilience

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 22

Raj Kundra recently created a buzz with a cryptic message declaring, "we have separated." However, the truth behind this enigmatic post came to light in the next one. The renowned entrepreneur wasn't announcing the end of a relationship but bidding farewell to his extensive collection of face masks, which had shielded him from the public eye for the past two years. Through a reel shared on Instagram, Raj Kundra took a sentimental journey down the memory lane of masks that had become his constant companions.

Here's the post:

Raj Kundra, a name that consistently makes headlines, unraveled the mystery shrouding his post by penning a heartfelt farewell to his masks. These masks had been an integral part of his life for two years, effectively keeping him away from the prying eyes of the public. In an engaging reel, he presented the various instances in which he had concealed his identity behind different masks. His caption succinctly captured the essence: "Farewell Masks ...it's time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey. #UT69." The public couldn't resist reacting to this curious revelation.

As news of Raj Kundra's separation from his masks circulated online, reactions flooded in from every corner of the internet. One user humorously remarked, "Whosoever gave you the idea of wearing the mask was a bad PR; I'm glad better sense prevailed." Another questioned the purpose of the peculiar masks, suggesting that they merely drew more attention to Kundra himself. Some even accused him of overacting. The internet, as always, had a lot to say about this unexpected twist.

Raj Kundra's association with masks took on a deeper significance when he unveiled the reason behind hiding his identity for such an extended period. He candidly explained that his decision stemmed from personal pain, revealing, "I wore the mask out of pain. The media trial was painful. It was more painful than my legal trial that's going on. I don't blame you (addressing the media) as you were doing your work. But it was so painful that I wanted to cover up. I don't want to be spotted. I don't want to get clicked." This heartfelt revelation provided a glimpse into the emotional turmoil he had endured.

Here are clips from the conversation:

Another one:

To provide context, Raj Kundra found himself entangled in legal troubles in July 2021, facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act. These charges were associated with the alleged distribution and transmission of sexually explicit content. Kundra was apprehended by the Mumbai Police but later granted bail in September 2021 by a metropolitan magistrate's court.

In a surprising twist of art imitating life, Raj Kundra is set to play himself in the film 'UT 69.' This movie delves into the events leading to his incarceration following the production of pornographic content. Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, 'UT 69' provides an intriguing narrative that mirrors aspects of his real-life legal battles.

