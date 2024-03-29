Rihanna ‘immediately wanted' to braid sons' hair

IANS

Singer Rihanna reveals that she ‘immediately wanted’ to braid sons’ hair because it is a “form of protection” by her “ancestors”.

“This is a form of protection by our ancestors. … (It) makes us realise where we’ve come from,” the Diamonds singer said.

She added, “This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided… It’s something in our blood.”

Rihanna shares two sons — 22-month-old RZA and 7-month-old Riot — with her beau rapper A$AP Rocky. The singer credits him for teaching her more about the cultural history behind braiding.

“I really learnt a lot being around him, but even with him, he wore his hair in pigtails. It’s just a thing of the past,” she shared.