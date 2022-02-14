Salman Khan pays musical tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

The whole nation mourned as India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar took her last breath on February 6. Many celebrities paid a tribute to the legendary singer. Now, on Saturday night, Salman Khan took to his social media account and shared a video of himself singing Lag Ja Gale, as he paid an emotional tribute to Lata. In the video, one can see Salman humming the song as he casually stands in front of a portrait of himself along with his dog.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Never has been, never will be anyone like you Lata ji.”

On the professional front, Salman is busy shooting for Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The film will also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan while Emraan Hashmi will be seen playing the role of the villain. Also, Salman will be seen in Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali with Pooja Hegde.