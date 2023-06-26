 Sonu Sood is in Himachal's Kaza on a running expedition : The Tribune India

Sonu Sood is in Himachal's Kaza on a running expedition

Sonu Sood sets fitness goals with his new video

Sonu Sood is in Himachal's Kaza on a running expedition

Sonu Sood worksout in the nature's lap. Instagram/sonu_sood



ANI

Mumbai, June 26

Actor Sonu Sood often posts pictures and videos of his chiselled physique which inspires many to stay fit and healthy. On his latest fitness update, the actor shared a video of himself on his Instagram account, running in Kaza, Himachal on Sunday.

The caption read, "Stadiums are for Spectators, Runners have Nature #fateh #himachal #running #fitnessmotivation #fitness."

In the video, he can be seen running in the nature's lap. It's no surprise that he is exploring new fitness challenges for his upcoming movie 'Fateh'.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Soon after he posted the video on Instagram, fans went gaga about the same and started sharing their reactions speaking about how they look up to him and consider him an inspiration.A fan commented, "Real hero. " "East or west Sonu sir is the best.", another fan reacted.

Another social media user commented, " You are so handsome." Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Sood has returned as a host on the show, 'Roadies 19.

On his second run as the host of Roadies, Sonu said, "I'm ecstatic to be part of the genre-defining adventure reality show MTV Roadies yet again. The show captures the youth's spirit and redefines adventure. With the new season, this journey of Karm Ya Kaand along with Gang Leaders Prince, Gautam and Rhea will test Roadies' physical, emotional, and mental strength at every level. Fans will be at the edge of their seats!" He is all set to make his writing debut for this film. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra, 'Fateh' is based on a cybercrime.

Sonu and Jacqueline have participated in various workshops, and are expected to be coached by ethical hackers on the sets while filming.

The film also features Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles.

Some of the best names from Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film, which is scheduled for a release later this year.

