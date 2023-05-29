Sonu Sood to help set up a school for underprivileged children in Bihar

Mumbai, May 29
Sonu Sood recently met an engineer from Bihar's Katihar who quit his job and started a school for orphaned children and named it after the actor and philanthropist.
Sonu will be providing a new building for this school and higher education to underprivileged children.
In February this year, Sonu was surprised to read about 27-year-old engineer Birendra Kumar Mahato quitting his full-time job to open a school for orphaned children, and that he named it after the actor. Moved by Mahato's endeavour to provide free education and food to 110 children, the actor met Mahato and the children at the school which also functions as a shelter home.
The actor spent time with Mahato to understand the needs of the school, from ration to quality education, building awareness to bridging the education gap between rich and poor. By the end of the day, Sonu started work on new building for the school so that it can house more underprivileged children, and ensure there is food for every child.
"Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of the society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities." He added: "Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition and overall well-being as this school is also a night shelter," said the actor.
Currently, the actor is providing education to close to ten thousand students across the country .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend; accused arrested
The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...
Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder
The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...
IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP
No casualty reported
TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Students can begin sending Test of English as a Foreign Lang...