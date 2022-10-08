Suhana Khan wishes mom Gauri Khan with a romantic throwback pic

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 8

It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, interior designer Gauri Khan’s birthday and the couple is busy celebrating the occasion. While much is not known about the party, social media is filled with birthday wishes for Gauri. Daughter Suhana Khan was among the first ones to wish her mother and she did that with an old photo of her parents.

Suhana re-shared her post from 2021, where she had wished Gauri with an old picture of her and Shah Rukh Khan, which she captioned ‘Happy birthday maa’. This time, she just reposted it in her stories and dropped a heart emoticon alongside the photo.

The classic shot, which seems to be captured in the 90s, has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri stike a romantic pose where Gauri is resting on SRK’s arms.

A screenshot Suhana Khan's Instagram Stories.

As Gauri Khan, a producer-interior designer, turns 52, her industry friend have flooded social media with wishes. Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan, the lead cast of web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives including Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh, all took to their social media accounts to wish Gauri. Some of them also shared a couple of throwback photos to wish the birthday girl.

Here's Farah Khan's birthday post for Gauri:

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also wished Gauri on Instagram.

Check out some of their posts:

A screenshot of Manish Malhotra's Instagram Stories.

Screenshots of Maheep Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

Screenshots of Seema Sajdeh's Instagram Stories.

A screenshot of Neelam Kothari's Instagram Stories.

On the work front, Gauri is currently hosting her own show, Dream Homes With Gauri Khan, in which she gives makeovers to homes and personal spaces of celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan and Manish Malhotra among others.

Suhana on the other hand is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies adaptation. The film will also star Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot., Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda.

