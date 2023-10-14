Tamannaah Bhatia stuns in stellar embellished lehenga at LFW 2023

ANI

New Delhi, October 14

Tamannaah Bhatia's fashion sense has always been top-notch above the rest. Whatever she wears, she does with grace and refinement.

Tamannaah on Saturday walked the runway for designer Vani Vats at Lakme Fashion Week 2023, and she was a sight to behold.

She wore an elegant pastel-coloured lehenga with threading all beads onto a single string and the mirror work also added to the beauty of her entire attire.

With a deep neckline blouse and semi-sheer sleeves adorned with dangling elements and a cut-out feature.

Check it out:

Talking to ANI, she said, "I love pearls and this is also one of the reasons I just enjoyed wearing it."

When asked what she never forgets while traveling, she added, "Lip balm, pins that are most essential and you need them many times and tissues."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Tamannaah was seen playing the character of Anya in the investigative drama series 'Aakhri Sach', talked about portraying a dedicated police officer on-screen.

Helmed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shivin Narang, Danish Iqbal, Nishu Dikshit, Kriti Vij and Sanjeev Chopra.

The series delves into the life of an investigative officer who embarks on a mission to unravel the mystery of the deaths.

Produced by Nirvikar Films, directed by Robbie Grewal, and written by Saurav Dey, 'Aakhri Sach' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

