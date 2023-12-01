 The closing month of the year is set to delight binge-watchers. Here’s a quick check on content that is on way… : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • The closing month of the year is set to delight binge-watchers. Here’s a quick check on content that is on way…

The closing month of the year is set to delight binge-watchers. Here’s a quick check on content that is on way…

The closing month of the year is set to delight binge-watchers. Here’s a quick check on content that is on way…

Berlin



Sheetal

The year is about to end and with it the anticipation for the release of some of the most important titles in December, both on OTT and in cinemas, is growing. So, here’s the list of content that was sure worth the year-long wait!

The Archies

Cinema scope
Wonka (December 8)
The musical fantasy film stars international crush Timothée Hal Chalamet, a French-American actor. He will play the titular character of Willy Wonka. It is inspired from a fictional character by the same name from Roald Dahl’s 1964 children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Two films have been made earlier, but for the first time a prequel exploring the origin of Wonka is being made by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Rebel Moon

Dunki (December 22)
Director Raj Kumar Hirani will be back along with SRK for this film about a group of friends who hatch a plan to illegally migrate to another country for better living standards, but then struggle to return home. SRK will be seen playing the role of Hardy, opposite Taapsee Pannu as Manu. It will also feature Vicky Kaushal.

Crown Season 6 Part 2

Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire (December 22)
The Telugu action thriller is helmed by KGF director Prashanth Neel. The trailer is scheduled to release today. It stars Prabhas in the titular role, along with actors Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu and Tinnu Anand.

Aquaman and the Lost
Kingdom (December 21)
This one is the sequel to the 2018 film, Aquaman, based on DC Comics’ character by the same name. The first part was the highest-grossing film from DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and after a long wait, the second part is set for a release. In the second instalment, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard will reprise their roles, as director James Wan takes the story further.

Binge-worthy on OTT
Berlin (December 29)
From the creator of much-loved Spanish series Money Heist — which generated a worldwide craze for Dali mask (based on Spanish artist, Salvador Dalí) and the song, Bella Ciao (Italy’s liberation anthem) — comes the spin-off series titled Berlin. It explores the character of Berlin, played by Pedro Alonso, as he brings together a gang of master thieves in Paris to plan one of his most ambitious robberies ever. It is created by Álex Pina (Money Heist creator) and Esther Martínez Lobato.

Percy Jackson & The Olympian (December 20)
This American fantasy television series is created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, and is based on the book by the same name. Walker Scobe plays the titular character. While the development of the series began in 2022, it will finally be available to binge on Disney+Hotstar ahead of Christmas week.

Crown Season 6 Part 2 (December 14)
This Netflix historical drama continues to grab eyeballs. Based on the reign of Elizabeth II, the first part of season six was dropped around November 16 and now the remaining six episodes will be out on December 14. Being the final season of the series, many followers of the show wouldn’t want to miss it!

The Archies (December 7)
It is director Zoya Akhtar’s second OTT project after successful Prime Video series, Made in Heaven. The announcement for this Netflix film was made last year. It will launch new faces into the industry, including star kids, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.

Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire (December 22)
The two-part film series by Zack Snyder stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman and Anthony Hopkins. It follows the journey of Kora (Sofia), as she searches for fighters to take back her motherland. The second part will be out in April next year.


