Tom Cruise 'would love to meet someone special' after three failed marriages

Los Angeles, June 5
Hollywood star Tom Cruise has been married to Hollywood stars Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, with the actor most recently being romantically linked to Shakira.
The unlikely pair met at the Formula 1 Grand Prix and while it seems Tom was "very interested in pursuing" the singer, she wasn't so keen, reports mirror.co.uk.
A source has revealed Tom's friends have now given him some dating advice as he searches for "the one." The comments come after it was revealed Shakira "begged" Tom to "stop flirting with her" as the situation became "too much" for her following her painful split with Gerard Pique.
The 46-year-old singer and Barcelona defender, 36, announced their shock breakup in June last year after 12 years together.
Gerard has since moved on with Clara Chia Marti, 24.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part - she was just being friendly. She's flattered but not interested," an insider told Heat Magazine.
The insider added that Tom has been searching for the right woman for years and said he has "the highest standards" and won't settle for "second best" in a potential lover.
