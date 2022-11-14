Veteran director Rakesh Kumar passes away

Veteran director Rakesh Kumar passed away in Mumbai on November 10. He was 81 and was battling cancer.

His family members shared an obituary note on Saturday in which they informed media about a prayer meeting which will be held in memory of the late filmmaker. Kumar was the man behind movies like Mr. Natwarlal and Yaarana. Mourning the demise of the director, Amitabh Bachchan dedicated a blog to him and called Rakesh as “a most affable and kind-hearted human”.

Big B wrote, “… another colleague has left us and me in particular. ..Rakesh Sharma, first AD to Prakash Mehra on Zanjeer .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra) films and singularly—Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al... and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi ..One by one they all leave .. But some like Rakesh leave an imprint that is hard to remove or forget.”—TMS