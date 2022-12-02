 Viral: Russian fans groove to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' song : The Tribune India

Viral: Russian fans groove to Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' song

The film is all set to hit theatres in Russia

Russian Fans dancing on song; A Pushpa: The Rise poster. ANI



ANI

Moscow, December 2

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's 'Pushpa: The Rise' has massive popularity, worldwide fame and fans to its credit.

The film did exceptionally well at the box office and had millions of people in awe of it. After almost a year of its release in India, the film is all set to hit the theatres in Russia.

And, before the release, a video showcasing a group of Russians dancing to the tunes of one of the movie's songs has gone viral on social media.

Ahead of the film's theatrical release, a video of Russian women dancing to the film's popular song 'Saami Saami' is going viral on the Internet. In the video, the group of women could be seen grooving to the hit song in front of the State Historial Museum in Moscow's Red Square.

Check it out:

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are in Moscow for the release of the film. They shared photos on their respective Twitter accounts on Tuesday. While Allu Arjun wrote, "Pushpa in Russia," Rashmika wrote, "Privyet from Russia." Pushpa is on the rise. Day one in Moscow." Check out their posts:

It will hit the theatres in Russia on December 8.

'Pushpa: The Rise', which also stars Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.

The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office and Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the film.

The official release date of 'Pushpa: The Rule' is still awaited.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

'Pushpa 2' recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'.

