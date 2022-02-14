Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan, Suhana return from IPL auction

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, Februrary 14

This time at the IPL mega auction, KKR owners Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla were represented by their kids. Shah Rukh Khan's children Aryan and Suhana represented their father and his team Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction and for Juhi, Jhanvi Mehta took over the responsibility.

In a new video that’s trending on social media, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan and Suhana were spotted returning home on Monday.

Both Aryan and Suhana were seen taking keen interest during the pre-auction discussion seem and they later took acive part in the IPL auction that was held in Bangalore over the weekend. Going by reports, the two landed in Bangalore well-prepared as they also took a crash course before the event.

When on Monday they brother-sister duo was spotted at the Mumbai airport, paparazzi had every reason to surround them.

Both the siblings kept is casual with Aryan sporting a grey torn-style tee with frayed jeans and Suhana opted for an all-black look. Walking behind her brother to avoid paparazzi, Suhana chose a denim jacket over a black t-shirt paired with black denims. She even carried a blue purse matching with her jacket. The duo completed the look with sneakers and wore similar black masks.

It’s Aryan’s first public appearance since the drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was released on bail later. Suhana, who was studying in New York, returned to India after completing the course. There have been speculations that she will make her Bollywood debut soon.

