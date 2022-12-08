Watch: Sreejita's wildcard entry makes Tina Datta ask Bigg Boss if he didn't want to see her happy

Mumbai, December 8
The first evicted contestant from 'Bigg Boss 16' Sreejita De is back in the house as a wildcard entry.
A promo shared by the channels Colors on Instagram announced it. The promo showed Sreejita hugging Shalin and passing some mean comments at Tina Datta.
Sreejita said: "Now I can hug Shaleen," as an angry Tina walks towards them. The latter even asked Bigg Boss if he didn't want to see her happy in the house.
The housemates cheered for her but Tina looked shocked. Sreejita then told Tina via a video message: "You are full of negative energy." As Tina rubbished her claims, she added: "please get out of my energy aura." Watch the promo:
View this post on Instagram
The second wildcard to enter is Vikkas Manaktala, known for portraying Amar Huda in Left Right Left.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP heading for record win in Gujarat, concedes defeat in Himachal Pradesh
The saffron party with a vote share of nearly 54 per cent is...
Himachal Pradesh Assembly election result 2022 LIVE updates: With Congress heading for victory, CM Jairam Thakur to hand over resignation to Governor
Congress 40, BJP 25, others 3; the hill state has 68 seats, ...
Congress calls all Himachal Pradesh MLAs to Chandigarh for strategy meet
To be lodged at a five star hotel in Mohali
Gujarat Assembly election results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP heads for historic win
Leading: BJP 158; Congress 16; AAP 5; Others 3
BJP says its development agenda won in Gujarat and Congress's negative politics lost
BJP workers dance in joy as the saffron camp goes into a fes...