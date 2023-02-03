Watch: Sylvester Stallone gives camera access to greatest role of his life in reality show The Family Stallone

Los Angeles, February 3

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone and his family are the latest to join the reality TV world. On Thursday (Pacific Standard Time) Paramount+ announced 'The Family Stallone', which will follow the Oscar nominee, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet.

The eight-part reality series will debut on the streaming service this spring, reports Variety.

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime - dad. This new series starring Stallone's three daughters, wife and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood's most famous families.

As per Variety, in addition to the actor, the series will allow viewers to get to know his wife, Flavin, who was born and raised in Los Angeles and now is the co-owner of the wellness brand Serious Skin Care. Sophia and Sistine Stallone co-host the "Unwaxed" podcast together.

While the eldest is not interested in acting, both Sistine and Scarlet are hoping to enter the entertainment industry - Sistine as an actor, model and filmmaker and Scarlet as an actor who is appearing alongside her dad in 'Tulsa King'.

Variety further states that 'The Family Stallone' is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Executive producers are Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Nadim Amiry, Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer. Lauren Goldstein, Valana Hunn, Chris Ray and Jason Williams are co-executive producers.

In addition to his reality show, Sylvester Stallone will return for Season 2 of 'Tulsa King', playing Mafia capo Dwight Manfredi, a character very close to himself.

