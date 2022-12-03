 Watch: When Rajkummar Rao got pen from slain lawyer Shahid Azmi's mother : The Tribune India

Watch: When Rajkummar Rao got pen from slain lawyer Shahid Azmi's mother

Rajkummar Rao shares why Shahid is very special film for him

Watch: When Rajkummar Rao got pen from slain lawyer Shahid Azmi's mother

Rajkummar Rao remembers shooting his first biopic 'Shahid'. Instagram/rajkummar_rao



Mumbai, December 3

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released streaming movie 'Monica, O My Darling', recently recollected an incident where the mother of slain lawyer Shahid Azmi gave him a pen as a token of respect and was told by her that the actor reminded of her son.

It is a very special film for him. The 2013 film 'Shahid', which marked the start of a long association between Rajkummar and director Hansal Mehta, is a biopic based on the life of lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010.

Walking down the memory lane, the actor said, "I remember when Shahid's mother came to meet us during the initial days of the shoot, and she just kept looking at me because I reminded her of 'Shahid', her son, and then she asked for a pen, and she gave me a pen. She had put that pen in my pocket and said to me, keep this pen because Shahid always used to carry a pen, and that was so emotional for me."

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Speaking of the significance of the film 'Shahid', Rajkummar Rao said, "'Shahid' is certainly one of the most special films of my career. It has given me so many things and I'm not just speaking about the accolades I received for my performance, but meeting Hansal Mehta Sir, who's more like a family now. The knowledge and sensitivity with which one approaches a biopic. 'Shahid' being my first biopic, I learned a lot from the film."

He also mentioned in his chat with IMDb that their collective passion to tell the story of Azmi acted as a fuel for the film and they were able to pull it off on a shoe-string budget, "How to play a real-life person on screen is a different kind of challenge altogether. It was a small budget film, but all we had was passion and the fire to tell a story with utmost sincerity, and that's what we were aiming for."

He further spoke about going guerrilla with the film's shooting, "We were mostly guerrilla shooting in Mumbai. I would just walk into the local trains and talk to real people, and we would look for montages. In fact, there are so many real locations with real people, and they had no idea that we were filming. All these little things made it a lot of fun for me to shoot the film. Of course, while it was a lot of fun shooting the film, we also had to do a lot of preps."

"We just can't thank our stars enough that we got to be a part of this beautiful story and this beautiful film. It gave me and Hansal Sir our first National Award, my first Filmfare award and so many more accolades, so it will always remain very, very special to me. What I learned from 'Shahid' is we don't really need a lot of money to make a good film. All you need is a good story, a good heart, a good maker, and a lot of passion to tell that story sincerely. It's films like 'Shahid' that keep me going as an actor. This is the true meaning of cinema for me," the actor concluded.

IANS

#rajkummar rao

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

2
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

3
Science Technology

iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via satellite rescues US man

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

5
Nation

‘24-carat traitor’: People like Sibal could be taken back, not Jyotiraditya Scindia, says Congress

6
Trending

Viral video: Youth seeks groom’s consent to eat food after gatecrashing his wedding party, latter’s reaction is winning hearts

7
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

8
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

9
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...

BSF seizes 7.5kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka

BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Mishap occurs because of dense fog

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment

The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Gangster Pavittar Singh’s accomplice arrested in Ropar

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Spurious drugs: Propofol samples had sepsis-causing bacteria, toxic impurities: PGI report

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Casteist graffiti on JNU campus walls: BJP ups ante, police complaint filed

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic