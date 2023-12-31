 WHEELING IN : The Tribune India

LOOKING AHEAD 2024

WHEELING IN

Many new four-wheelers are slated for launch, which would include a revamp of the existing models, besides all-new cars

WHEELING IN

PLANNING to buy a new car or an SUV? With passenger vehicle makers aggressively eyeing the Indian market, there will be plenty of choices for the new as well as existing customers.



Vijay C Roy

PLANNING to buy a new car or an SUV? With passenger vehicle makers aggressively eyeing the Indian market, there will be plenty of choices for the new as well as existing customers. Many models are slated for a 2024 launch, which would include a revamp of the vehicles already on roads, besides all-new versions, including SUVs. Let’s check out...

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

Launch: Mid-2024

Engine: 1.2-litre (petrol), 1.0-litre (turbo-petrol)

After the Etios’ crossover, Toyota will re-enter the sub-4-metre crossover segment with Urban Cruiser Taisor (a redesigned Maruti Fronx). Like Glanza and Rumion, it is expected that there will be no mechanical changes but only minimal cosmetic differences over the Fronx.

Mahindra XUV 300 Facelift

Launch: Early 2024

Engine: 1.2-litre (turbo-petrol), 1.5-litre (diesel)

One of the popular offerings from Mahindra & Mahindra, the XUV 300 will also get a facelift that includes a new front and rear-end, new alloys and also interior tweaks. It is expected that overall dimensions are likely to be similar to the earlier version to keep within the sub-4-metre range to qualify as a compact SUV and get tax benefits. The facelift is likely to continue with the same set of engines — a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

Audi Q8 Facelift

Launch: Early 2024

Engine: 3.0-litre (turbo-petrol)

Besides cosmetic enhancements, the Audi Q8 Facelift will feature HD Matrix LED headlights.

Hyundai Creta Facelift

Launch: Early 2024

Engine: 1.5-litre (petrol), 1.5-litre (turbo-petrol), 1.5-litre (diesel)

India’s bestselling SUV in the mid-segment is likely to get a facelift, which includes a large grille with several metallic horizontal slats, split-projector LED headlamps and vertical and horizontal LED daytime running lamps, with possibility of interior tweaks. Other changes are likely to be the inclusion of ADAS, a 360° camera and an updated 10.25-inch infotainment screen. Also, the 160hp, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol will join the vehicle range, filling the gap left by the discontinued 1.4-turbo. It will likely be mated to the same 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Other engine options include 115hp, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and diesel, both available with manual and automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Thar (5-door)

Launch: Mid-2024

Engine: 2.0-litre (turbo-petrol), 2.2-litre (diesel)

After Mahindra 3-door’s stupendous success, the company is all set to extend the Thar line with 5 doors, aimed to appeal to a broader audience — those seeking a tough, any-terrain SUV but with added comfort and practicality. The extra doors come courtesy of a longer wheelbase, which is expected to offer space in the second row and boot. Under the hood, it is likely to retain the current 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol engines, mated to the same 6-speed manual and auto.

Force Gurkha

Launch: Mid-2024

Engine: 2.6-litre (diesel)

Force Motors would be extending the Gurkha range with a long-wheelbase five-door version. It’s expected with multiple seating options. Expect the five-door version to share much with its three-door sibling, including its Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The company could also introduce a 4x2 version alongside a 4x4 version.

Nissan X-Trail

Launch: Early 2024

Engine: 1.5-litre (petrol) Hybrid

Nissan will reintroduce the X-Trail in India in its fourth generation. This monocoque SUV is available in five and seven-seat configurations. Nissan could offer the X-Trail with either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid technology, or a 1.5-litre e-power engine with range extender hybrid technology. Inside, expect a premium kit like a 12.3-inch digital cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen, ADAS technology as well as a 360 °camera.

Kia Sonet Facelift

Launch: January 2024

Engine: 1.2-litre (petrol), 1.0-litre (turbo-petrol), 1.5-litre (diesel)

Having made its global debut in December, the all-new Sonet Facelift will be available in 2024. The car-maker commenced bookings for the new Sonet recently. The delivery will start in January, except for the diesel MT variants, scheduled for February. The new Sonet is also one of the safest compact SUVs in the segment with 25 safety features, including robust 15 high-safety package and 10 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system) features. It is also one of the most tech-enabled compact SUVs with 70+ connected car features like ‘find my car’ with ‘surround view monitor’ (SVM), Hinglish commands and valet mode. It also offers 6 airbags.

Maruti Suzuki next-generation Swift

Launch: Early 2024

Engine: 1.2 litre (Petrol)

Expected to be launched in early 2024, the next-generation Swift will bear Suzuki’s new Z-Series engines. Suzuki introduced its new-generation Swift at the Tokyo Motor Show this year and it is working to launch the vehicle in the Indian market. The images suggest an evolution in the design while retaining parts of the old design concept. The car maintains its overall silhouette and size. However, it gets updates in its headlights, tail-lights and some other design elements.

