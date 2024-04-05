2 officers from MoD visit Sainik School to investigate ‘assault’

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rewari, April 4

Two senior officers from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) visited Sainik School here today to inquire into the case pertaining to the assault on the administrative officer, Major Avinash Kumar, reportedly by a group of local residents on March 30.

The principal, RK Yadav, who is also one of the accused in the case, today relinquished his charge. Vice-principal Sunaina Chahar has taken over the charge of principal.

“The officers from the MoD not only inspected the crime spot but also recorded the statements of some employees to find out the veracity of the incident. They will submit their report to the higher authorities for action into the matter,” said sources.

Both the principal and the administrative officer were, on Tuesday, attached to other places by the MoD after the registration of an FIR in the case. Major Kumar, in the FIR registered on March 31, accused Yadav of removing CCTV cameras from the school on March 9 and claimed that the assault was pre-planned. He also alleged that Yadav had instigated the villagers to attack him.

“I complained about the removal of CCTV cameras to the Sainik Schools Society but no action was taken. After the assault on March 30, I fled from the spot somehow and hid inside the house of the vice-principal. I then called the police. The lock of my office had been changed and the hard drive of the CCTV had been removed to destroy footage when I, along with the vice-principal, went back there,” he claimed in the FIR.

The police have booked nine persons. Yadav, who termed the allegation as baseless, said: “Today, I handed over the charge of principal to the vice-principal. The police are investigating the incident and we are co-operating with them. DVR and CCTVs are being provided to the police.”

The SHO of Khol Police Station said no arrest had been made so far.

