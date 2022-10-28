3 members of Kala gang held

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, October 27

The police arrested three members of the notorious Kala Gang after a brief encounter in Matanhel the area of the district late on Wednesday evening. Another accomplice, identified as Pankaj, managed to flee. The accused, identified as Shiv Kant of Dantoli village, Mandeep of Fatehgarh in Charkhi Dadri and Subhash of Balsamand village in Hisar, were produced in a local court today, which remanded them in two-day police custody.

