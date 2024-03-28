486 students awarded at Kalakriti Bhawan

Kurukshetra, March 27
A prize distribution ceremony was organised at Kalakriti Bhawan for children of various schools who participated in competitions held from October 17 to 20 last year as part of the ‘Baal Diwas’ festivities in Kurukshetra. The competitions were organised by the district council for child welfare.
Kurukshetra City Magistrate Raman Gupta was the chief guest at the occasion, he said, participation in such competitions developed confidence among children. He appreciated the activities being undertaken by the District Council for Child Welfare, Kurukshetra, for the welfare of children and said that children should work hard to make their lives successful.
District Child Welfare Officer Gaurav Rohilla said 486 stu were awarded at the ceremony.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No relief for Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi High Court defers petition against arrest to April 3
Notice issued to ED on Delhi CM’s plea | Six-day remand ends...
J&K ex-Governor NN Vohra hails Amit Shah’s remark on troop pullback
Says police must be made to discharge primary duty