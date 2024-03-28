486 students awarded at Kalakriti Bhawan

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 27

A prize distribution ceremony was organised at Kalakriti Bhawan for children of various schools who participated in competitions held from October 17 to 20 last year as part of the ‘Baal Diwas’ festivities in Kurukshetra. The competitions were organised by the district council for child welfare.

Kurukshetra City Magistrate Raman Gupta was the chief guest at the occasion, he said, participation in such competitions developed confidence among children. He appreciated the activities being undertaken by the District Council for Child Welfare, Kurukshetra, for the welfare of children and said that children should work hard to make their lives successful.

District Child Welfare Officer Gaurav Rohilla said 486 stu were awarded at the ceremony.

