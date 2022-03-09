Rs 5,989 crore proposed for agriculture, allied sectors in Haryana

Tribune News Service

To give impetus to the primary and secondary sector, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, has allocated more funds to agriculture and allied activities, and industrial development.

AGRICULTURE Rs50 crore for post-harvest management, branding of Bajra

Micro irrigation in cotton growing districts of Sirsa and Fatehabad

Establishment of five machine hiring centres in 2022-23 Industry VAT reimbursement and grant assistance to MSMEs on conversion to cleaner fuels common infrastructure for the textile industry in Panipat

Electric Vehicle Policy and the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy to be notified

He proposed to allocate Rs 5,989 crore to agriculture and allied sectors in the Budget for fiscal year 2022-23, which is an increase of 27.7 per cent over the revised estimates of the current year.

Presenting the Budget, he proposed a three-year output-based incentive programme to promote natural and organic farming. A total of 100 clusters, of at least 25 acres each, with be provided financial incentives on certification, branding and packaging, and compensation for crop loss in the first three years.

Also, the government will support the registration of 100 FPOs in 2022-23. For promotion of horticulture produce, the government will support the establishment of 100 packhouses in 2022-23 for fresh fruits and vegetables.

The state will also support for the establishment of Fish Farmers’ Producer Organisation (FFPO) to enhance collective fish and shrimp farming and its marketing.

An integrated aqua park and centre of excellence will also be established in Bhiwani. As far as the industries sector is concerned, the proposed allocation is Rs 598.20 crore for FY 2022-23, which is an increase of 31.1 per cent over the revised estimates of the current year.

In order to promote industrial exports, the government will provide freight subsidy for industrial exports. Also, for the improvement and upgradation of infrastructure in industrial model townships, a sum of Rs 1,000 crore will be set aside by the HSIIDC.

To give fillip to electronics manufacturing, including advanced robotics and nano technology, the government will come out with a sectoral-incentive policy built on the Haryana Entrepreneurship and Employment Policy (HEEP) 2020.

