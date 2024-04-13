51 industrial units get Haryana pollution board notices

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, April 12

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar, has issued show cause notices for closure of 51 industrial units which reportedly failed to get consent to operate (CTO) of their units renewed. The industrial units include plywood factories, brick-kilns, stone crushers, screening plants, rice shellers, among others.

The CTO of these units came to an end on March 31, 2024. Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer of Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Yamunanagar said that as per policy of the HSPCB, all the units had to apply for consent to operate before 90 days of expiry of the previous consent.

“If a unit applies for renewal of CTO after the date of expiry of CTO period, then such applications will be entertained only if such units deposit additional consent fees as per the policy of the HSPCB depending upon the category of the unit,” said Punia.

He further said, “In case, the owner of a unit fails to comply with the said deficiencies/violations within stipulated period of 15 days, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in this regard and accept the status above, which will warrant action under Section 33-A of Water Act and Section 31-A of Air Act.”

