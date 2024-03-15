51st athletics meet starts at agri varsity

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 14

The 51st annual athletics meet commenced at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) here today.

In the men’s 800 metre race, Ankit of College of Basic Sciences bagged the first spot, while Divyanshu of College of Agricultural Engineering, Bawal, came second and Mohit of College of Agriculture finished third.

In the women’s 1,500 meter race, Anita of College of Basic Science came first, while Asmita of College of Agriculture, Bawal, stood second and Sheetal of College of Community Science bagged the third position.

Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj said players from the HAU, besides those from Lala Lajpat Rai University of Animal and Veterinary Sciences (LUVAS) and Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Karnal, were participating in the meet. The event is being organised by the university’s Directorate of Student Welfare.

