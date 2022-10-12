ANI
Rohtak, October 12
Seven members of a family were seriously injured when an LPG cylinder exploded here on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place at Ekta Colony. The injured are a couple and their five children. The house was also damaged in the blast.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The injured have been shifted to hospital.
Police personnel are at the spot.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...
US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November
The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...
7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak
The house was also damaged in the blast