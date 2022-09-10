7 shopkeepers challaned by Yamunanagar-Jagadhri MC for single-use plastic items

Yamunanagar, September 9
A team of the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Municipal Corporation (MC) has issued challan to seven shopkeepers today for using single-use plastic products and polythene bags.
The team also imposed fine on the violators.
MC Sanitary Inspector Bittu Singh said the team conducted raids at shops in Govindpura village, Krishna Colony and Govindpura road in Yamunanagar.
“We issued challans to seven shopkeepers, who were found using single-use plastic products,” said the Sanitary Inspector said.
He said on the direction of Municipal Commissioner Ayush Sinha, a drive had been started against the use of single-use plastic in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.
