Accused of forgery, Gurugram man’s wife, mother-in-law get bail

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 28

It could not have been more intricate than this – a wife alleging “unnatural offences” by her husband; he, in turn, accusing her and his mother-in-law of cheating and forgery; a retired Supreme Court Judge trying in vain to mediate on the court directions; and anticipatory bail pleas by the two women alleging “counter-blast” action.

The matter, with facts stranger than fiction, was placed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After lengthy arguments, the High Court has allowed the petitions for the grant of anticipatory bail to the wife and mother-in-law.

Among other things, Justice Vikas Bahl noticed that the present cases arose from a “matrimonial dispute” and the petitioners had been on interim bail for the last two years without ever misusing the concession.

At the time of issuing notice of motion, the case had made the High Court observe: “Estranged spouses, who claim to be literate, least concerned about their matrimonial obligations, but very well conscious about financial interest, are fighting against each other.” The petitioners had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail in an FIR registered in April 2019 for cheating, forgery and other offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC at the Sector 53 police station in Gurugram.

In his complaint against wife and mother-in-law, the complainant had alleged that he had given his consent to become a director of a private company on assurances by the petitioners that he would be paid Rs 20, 00,000 fee. He helped the accused by investing considerable time and effort to develop their business further.