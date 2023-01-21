Sonepat: ACP-ranked official to stay in control room at night now

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, January 20

An ACP-ranked official will now stay at the police control room at night in Sonepat to improve the police response system in the district. Earlier, a sub-inspector (SI) was on duty here during night hours.

After the formation of the Police Commissionerate, new arrangements are being implemented to crack down on the crime in the district. The first change has come to fore in the police control room and the cyber cell of the police. The cyber cell will now stay open during night hours also.

The main motive to initiate the new mechanism was to strengthen the police control room and to improve the police response and action timings as the crime takes place, especially in the cases of crime against women and heinous crimes, said Mayank Gupta, DCP (Crime).

Earlier, only a computer operator and an SI-level official were on duty in the control room at night and they could just pass the information to the police station concerned after any crime took place.

But, now duties have been assigned to the ACPs and inspectors in a rotation of four hours and they would sit in the control room. They would review the feedback of the calls on Dial-112 and crime against the women in the district, he said.

#sonepat