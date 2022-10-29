After 2 years, Ratnawali festival begins at Kurukshetra University

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, October 28

The four-day state-level festival ‘Ratnawali’, which is held to commemorate Haryana Day, began today at Kurukshetra University (KU). The festival is being held after a gap of two years as it had been suspended.

Haryana Governor, who is chancellor of KU, Bandaru Dattatreya, and actor and director Satish Kaushik inaugurated the 35th edition of the festival.

On the first day, events of Haryanvi culture such as choreography, rituals and pop song, bhajan, duet ragni, solo dance (male), declamation, pagri and saang were held. Other programmes such as making of Pidhha, Fuljhari, and Bindarwal, and a workshop and exhibition of folk painting were also organised. The events were held at six venues in the university.

The Governor said, “KU is playing a crucial role in preserving state’s culture through Ratnawali festival. The steps taken by Youth and Cultural Affairs Department to revive Loor dance is commendable. This festival has saved many art forms of the state from getting extinct.”

Earlier, the he inaugurated the Haryanvi Folk Art Exhibition and visited the stalls set up by various artists. The Governor also released the poster of Kurukshetra University and Ratnawali Bulletin.

Actor Satish Kaushik called upon the audience to support and promote the Haryanvi films. He said, “The talent that we have seen in the festival indicates that the future of Haryanvi films is very bright. The state government is working to promote Haryanvi films and culture. A film city will be developed where people will not only get jobs but can also showcase their art and talent.”

KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said “Ratnawali started with nearly 300 students who participated in eight disciplines. But over the years, it has turned into a mega-event. This year, more than 3,000 students are participating in 32 disciplines.”

