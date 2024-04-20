Assistant lineman held for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 19

A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today arrested an assistant lineman (ALM) working at the Badrola subdivision of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for taking a bribe of 5,000 from a resident.

According to a spokesperson of the ACB, a team managed to nab the suspect, identified as Rakesh Tewatia, taking the bribe for a work related to the reduction of the amount of penalty regarding a case of power theft. He added that the complainant had contacted the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the suspect while he was accepting the bribe here on Friday.

The ACB spokesperson said a thorough investigation was underway in the case, on the basis of evidence gathered. The entire operation was carried out with complete transparency in the presence of witnesses. A case has been registered at the ACB police station here and the suspect has been arrested, he added.

