Sirsa: Bank manager arrested in cyber fraud case

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 2

The Cyber Police Station here has arrested Kapil Tiwari, manager of Jan Small Finance Bank, South Delhi branch, in a case of fraud amounting to Rs 5,84,000. The accused hails from Shuklaganj district, Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and has been remanded in police custody for four days.

SP Vikrant Bhushan said three other suspects — Jitendra from Nagaur, Rajasthan, Sukhdev and Lakshman from Jodhpur — had already been apprehended. Kapil Tiwari has been working in various private banks for about eight years and was previously employed at Yes Bank and Axis Bank.

Tiwari allegedly collaborated with cyber criminals to open accounts in banks, extorting around Rs 50,000 on the pretext of facilitating transactions.

#cyber crime #Sirsa #Uttar Pradesh