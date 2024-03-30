Battle lines drawn, 18.6 lakh voters to elect Rohtak MP

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 29

The battle lines have been drawn for the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP re-nominating its outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency that comprises nine Assembly segments falling in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts.

At 2.46 lakh, Kosli has most voters Kosli has highest 2.46 lakh voters while Beri has lowest 1.82 lakh electors

A total 1,884 polling booths set up for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha poll

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda who lost the previous elections in 2019 by a narrow margin was already seeking votes by declaring himself as the Congress nominee from Rohtak. However, an official announcement in this respect was yet to be made by the Congress.

As per official information, there are a total of 18,64,021 electors in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, who will decide the fate of the candidates in the fray. Kosli, an Assembly segment located in Rewari district, has the highest 2,46,432 voters in 138 villages. Among them, 1,28,778 are men and 1,17,654 are women. The segment is dominated by people of the Ahir community.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kosli played a crucial role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma as he took a massive lead of 74,980 votes over Congress nominee Deepender Hooda from there.

Kosli followed the Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) Assembly segment with a total of 2,37,832 voters in 33 villages and Bahadurgarh town. Among them, 127113 voters were men and 1,10,719 were women. The BJP candidate had got a lead of 5,630 votes over his rival Congress nominee in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (Rohtak) has a total 2,18,451 votes, including 1,17,167 men and 1,01,284 women in 59 villages. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda’s native village Sanghi is located in this segment and the Congress nominee Deepender Hooda took a massive lead of over 45,000 from here in the last elections over his rival BJP candidate Arvind Sharma.

Kalanaur (Rohtak) has a total of 2,12,643 votes, including 1,13,232 men and 99,411 women, in 39 villages and Kalanaur town. The BJP took a lead of 4,311 over the Congress in the previous elections from here.

There are a total of 1,96,787 electors in the Rohtak Assembly segments with 1,01,773 men and 95,017 women. The segment covers the entire Rohtak city which gave a good lead of over 19,000 to the BJP over the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meham (Rohtak) has a total of 1,95,340 votes, including 1,04,621 men and 90,719 women, in 42 villages. The Congress nominee, Deepender Hooda, took a lead of more than 14,000 votes over the BJP from here in the previous elections.

The remaining three Assembly segments —- Jhajjar, Beri and Badli—- are located in Jhajjar district and Deepender Hooda took a considerable lead over Arvind Sharma in all these segments. His lead was around 26,000 in the Beri segment.

Jhajjar has a total of 1,87,562 voters, including 98,254 men and 89,308 women, in 54 villages and Badli has 1,86,805 electors, including 98,627 men and 88,178 women, in 102 villages while there are a total of 1,82,169 voters from Beri, including 97,241 men and 84,928 women, in 54 villages.

As per information, a total 1,884 polling stations have been set up in the parliamentary constituency for the smooth conduct of voting exercise scheduled to be held on May 25.

Among them, 274 polling booths have been setup in Kosli, 225 in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, 224 in Bahadurgarh, 217 in Meham, 202 in Kalanaur, 198 in Badli, 188 in Jhajjar, 186 in Beri and 170 in Rohtak.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jhajjar #Lok Sabha #Rewari #Rohtak