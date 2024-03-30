 Battle lines drawn, 18.6 lakh voters to elect Rohtak MP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Battle lines drawn, 18.6 lakh voters to elect Rohtak MP

Battle lines drawn, 18.6 lakh voters to elect Rohtak MP

Battle lines drawn, 18.6 lakh voters to elect Rohtak MP

The battle lines have been drawn for the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP re-nominating its outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency that comprises nine Assembly segments falling in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, March 29

The battle lines have been drawn for the Lok Sabha elections with the BJP re-nominating its outgoing MP Dr Arvind Sharma from the Rohtak parliamentary constituency that comprises nine Assembly segments falling in Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari districts.

At 2.46 lakh, Kosli has most voters

  • Kosli has highest 2.46 lakh voters while Beri has lowest 1.82 lakh electors
  • A total 1,884 polling booths set up for smooth conduct of Lok Sabha poll

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda who lost the previous elections in 2019 by a narrow margin was already seeking votes by declaring himself as the Congress nominee from Rohtak. However, an official announcement in this respect was yet to be made by the Congress.

As per official information, there are a total of 18,64,021 electors in the Rohtak parliamentary constituency, who will decide the fate of the candidates in the fray. Kosli, an Assembly segment located in Rewari district, has the highest 2,46,432 voters in 138 villages. Among them, 1,28,778 are men and 1,17,654 are women. The segment is dominated by people of the Ahir community.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kosli played a crucial role in ensuring the victory of BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma as he took a massive lead of 74,980 votes over Congress nominee Deepender Hooda from there.

Kosli followed the Bahadurgarh (Jhajjar) Assembly segment with a total of 2,37,832 voters in 33 villages and Bahadurgarh town. Among them, 127113 voters were men and 1,10,719 were women. The BJP candidate had got a lead of 5,630 votes over his rival Congress nominee in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi (Rohtak) has a total 2,18,451 votes, including 1,17,167 men and 1,01,284 women in 59 villages. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda’s native village Sanghi is located in this segment and the Congress nominee Deepender Hooda took a massive lead of over 45,000 from here in the last elections over his rival BJP candidate Arvind Sharma.

Kalanaur (Rohtak) has a total of 2,12,643 votes, including 1,13,232 men and 99,411 women, in 39 villages and Kalanaur town. The BJP took a lead of 4,311 over the Congress in the previous elections from here.

There are a total of 1,96,787 electors in the Rohtak Assembly segments with 1,01,773 men and 95,017 women. The segment covers the entire Rohtak city which gave a good lead of over 19,000 to the BJP over the Congress in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meham (Rohtak) has a total of 1,95,340 votes, including 1,04,621 men and 90,719 women, in 42 villages. The Congress nominee, Deepender Hooda, took a lead of more than 14,000 votes over the BJP from here in the previous elections.

The remaining three Assembly segments —- Jhajjar, Beri and Badli—- are located in Jhajjar district and Deepender Hooda took a considerable lead over Arvind Sharma in all these segments. His lead was around 26,000 in the Beri segment.

Jhajjar has a total of 1,87,562 voters, including 98,254 men and 89,308 women, in 54 villages and Badli has 1,86,805 electors, including 98,627 men and 88,178 women, in 102 villages while there are a total of 1,82,169 voters from Beri, including 97,241 men and 84,928 women, in 54 villages.

As per information, a total 1,884 polling stations have been set up in the parliamentary constituency for the smooth conduct of voting exercise scheduled to be held on May 25.

Among them, 274 polling booths have been setup in Kosli, 225 in Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, 224 in Bahadurgarh, 217 in Meham, 202 in Kalanaur, 198 in Badli, 188 in Jhajjar, 186 in Beri and 170 in Rohtak.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Jhajjar #Lok Sabha #Rewari #Rohtak


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson

2
Trending

Woman suffers kidney damage after hair-straightening session

3
Haryana

RWAs in Faridabad taking up repairs of high-rises without structural audit

4
India

'When government changes...': Rahul Gandhi after Rs 1,800 crore fresh I-T notice to Congress

5
Himachal

‘Don't think Kangana Ranaut is a heroine, I am your sister, daughter’: Watch Mandi BJP candidate’s reply to Congress for 'comparing her to actor MP Sunny Deol'

6
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's wife launches WhatsApp campaign to garner support for AAP leader

7
India

UP court orders judicial probe into gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

8
Uttar Pradesh

High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death

9
Uttar Pradesh

‘Heart attack or poisoning’: The life and times of Mukhtar Ansari—crime and politics

10
India

Cash-strapped Congress gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,800 crore

Don't Miss

View All
Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Top News

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

India doesn't need lessons on rule of law, says Vice President after US, UN, Germany comment on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

VP made the remarks while attending a programme to inaugurat...

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

‘Tax terrorism’: Congress lashes out at BJP after getting fresh Rs 1,800 crore I-T notice

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

Hope elections will be free & fair in India, says UN

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

India, Ukraine agree to restore pre-war ties

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month

Banda court orders judicial probe into Mukhtar Ansari’s death, seeks report in a month


Cities

View All

Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar: Rising prices, joblessness may count as major Lok Sabha poll issues

Amritsar MC offices to remain open on March 30, 31 for property tax

Despite Punjab CM's order, most govt, private offices fail to introduce signboards in Punjabi

Have no plans to quit Congress: Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Prohibitory orders in force for SOE entrance exams

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

Free water on hold as MC set to hike tariff by 5% from April 1

ED attaches flat worth Rs 86 lakh in money-laundering case

Thieves target charging station

Violation of Excise Policy to invite strict action, warns DC

Registration for 12 swimming pools to begin from April 1

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

AAP exhorts public to join INDIA bloc rally tomorrow

Arvind Kejriwal’s wife launches WhatsApp drive to garner support for AAP chief

ED wants AAP’s poll strategy details from CM’s phone: Atishi

State BJP opens dedicated election office, vows to ensure PM’s victory

Virendra Sachdeva: AAP depicting CM’s arrest as sacrifice

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

With 2 days left, Jalandhar MC wing still short of property tax target

Security forces take out flag march in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Administration sets up permission cells

BJP welcomes Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural in huge roadshow at Jalandhar

Eyeing Jalandhar, Charanjit Channi to camp at friend’s house

Police can attach bookies’ properties

Ludhiana: Police can attach bookies’ properties

INDIA VOTES 2024: Speculations rife over Congress candidate from Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Political parties served seven notices for violating poll code

Liquor vend auction gets good response

Hit by stone after arguments, man succumbs

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

Dr Sikandar Singh new district Congress Committee chief

147 liquor vends auctioned for Rs 261cr at Fatehgarh Sahib

Man assaults wife, caught on CCTV camera

Policeman assaults man at Sirhind; video goes viral

Fatehgarh DEO forms grievance redressal committee