Black vulture spotted in Gurugram’s Chandu wetlands, first such sighting in India

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, January 28

Bird watchers from across NCR have flocked Chandu wetlands in Gurugram as rare sighting of black vulture was reported from here recently. According to them, so far it is first sighting of a black vulture (Coragyps atratus) in Asia.

No recorded sighting has also been ever reported from Europe. The avian enthusiasts suspect bird escaped from wildlife traffickers or from a private collection in the region.

The vulture’s range extends from the northeastern United States to Peru, Central Chile and Uruguay in South America.

It has no previous records of migrating to this part of the world. According to birders, the species doesn’t migrate beyond its territory and the sighting is probably a result of illegal wildlife trade.

The bird was first spotted by a guide of Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary on evening of January 27 and he alerted the birders who thronged the site since morning.

“We came here at 7 am and found it sitting. It’s rarest of rare sightings as the bird has never been spotted in India,” said wildlife rescuer Anil Gandass who released video of spotting.