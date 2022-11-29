Celebrate main events of IGM for eight days: CM

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 28

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that the main events of International Gita Mahotsav (IGM) should be organised for at least eight days and the social and religious organisations should increase their participation in the Mahotsav.

The CM held a meeting with representatives of different social and religious organisations at Kurukshetra University late on Monday evening.

In his address the CM said, “The main events should be held for eight days so that two Sundays are covered during the eight-day celebrations and more people could attend the Mahotsav. Maximum religious and social organisations should ensure their participation to increase the grandeur and divinity of the IGM.” Currently, the main events for the Mahotsav are held for six days and the IGM witnesses a huge crowd during the weekends.

Adopt essence of Gita The unity of society is necessary and the culture of the country has to reach the oming generations. The essence of Gita has to be adopted in life. —ML Khattar, CM

During the meeting, representatives also presented their suggestions regarding the celebrations.

Citing the example of the Kumbh Fair, the Chief Minister said that programmes should be organised after studying the way organisations participate and organise programmes at Kumbh Mela. There is a need to make collective efforts to increase the scale of the IGM on the pattern of the Kumbh.

The CM suggested that religious organisations should take out a shobha yatra during the Mahotsav and every organisations should ensure its participation in the yatra. The organisations should also ensure participation in the “Deep Daan”. He also issued directions to prepare a plan for the beautification of Sannihit Sarovar.

The CM said, “The government gives all its cooperation for the Mahotsav. Other institutions should also come forward so that the IGM could be made self-sustainable.”