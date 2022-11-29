Tight security in place for Murmu's visit today

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, November 28

The holy city is all set to host President Droupadi Murmu, who will be on her maiden visit to Kurukshetra on Tuesday.

Tight security arrangements have been made for the President’s visit. As many as nine SP-rank and 25 DSP-rank officials, besides over 4,000 police personnel, will be on duty for the President’s visit.

SP Kurukshetra Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “A close watch is being kept in the Brahma Sarovar area with the help of 250 CCTV cameras. Anti-sabotage teams are also inspecting all venues.”

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP PK Agarwal, along with Ambala range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav and officials of the district administration visited the venues and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned.