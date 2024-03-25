Change in state politics will start from Karnal, says Kumari Selja

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 24

Congress leader Kumari Selja said that although the Chief Minister has changed, issues like corruption still prevail. She was here at the residence of a city resident on Sunday. “Nothing has changed in Haryana even after the change of CM,” she said while interacting with mediapersons. She maintained that the real change is yet to be seen and the transformation would commence from Karnal after the Lok Sabha and Karnal Assembly byelection.

Expressing her aspiration to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, she clarified that she would also accept the opportunity if the party leadership decides to field her in the Lok Sabha elections.

“There hasn’t been any discussion or decision within the party yet. The decision of the party high command will be respected. I aim to contest in the Assembly elections. But the final decision rests with the party high command,” she added. Selja said after Holi, the party committees would meet to deliberate on the selection of candidates.

When asked about the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, she said that he is a member of the INDIA bloc and criticised the BJP for using agencies like the ED and CBI to “undermine democracy”. She alleged that the BJP lacks faith in democratic principles.

She mentioned that the party would field a strong candidate from Karnal Assembly seat. Addressing the issue of former Kurukshetra MP Raj Kumar Saini’s support to the INDIA bloc, she clarified that Saini has not joined the Congress, but has allied with the INDIA bloc, which stands in opposition to the BJP.

