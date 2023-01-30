Gurugram: ‘Chased by gau rakshaks’, cattle smuggler killed in accident

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, January 29

High drama prevailed in the Tawdu block yesterday when an alleged cattle smuggler died as the vehicle he was driving met with an “accident” while being chased by “gau rakshaks”.

The family of the deceased and residents of his village, Hasanpur, meanwhile, claimed that he had died mysteriously, accusing the “gau rakshaks” of lynching and killing Varis.

They said the “gau rakshaks” had released a video, showing the torture of the three accused of cattle smuggling after pulling them out from the damaged vehicle.

No visible sign of torture There was no visible sign of any torture or injury on the body as per postmortem doctors. We are getting the postmortem done by board of doctors to rule out any foul play. The family has been counselled and shown all evidences and it seems to be satisfied. — Varun Singla, Nuh SP

“How could he die in accident? The gau rakshaks went ahead posting videos where they were traumatising and torturing them after the accident. We then got a call about his death. The ‘gau rakshaks’ have killed him and they are blaming the accident,” said family.

According to the police, the “accident” happened near Atitka Chowk in the wee hours when the three men, Shaukeen, Varis and Nafis, were going with a cow in their vehicle. It was then that the local cow protection unit got a tip-off and started chasing the vehicle. It is said that trio then tried to flee from the spot and their vehicle rammed into a tempo coming from the other side. This left the trio injured, who were reportedly pulled out by the chasers who called the police, which rushed them to hospital, where Varis died.

“We called the police and helped them to take them to hospital. They themselves are criminals and are blaming us,” said the cow protection unit in their statement to the police. The family, however, refused to agreed to this and demanded a high-level inquiry. The police, meanwhile, booked the trio for cow smuggling following a complaint by the tempo driver.

#gurugram