CM dedicates birthday to social welfare

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Dedicating his birthday to social welfare, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today urged the saints to cooperate with the state government to curb the social evils spread in society.

The saints, who have come to greet him on his birthday, appreciated the campaign being run by the state government for water conservation and de-addiction. They assured the CM of their cooperation for the success of these virtuous works.

Stops convoy to help disabled woman Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stopped his convoy in Panchkula to help a physically challenged woman on a roadside and enquired about her condition

Later, he gave some money to the woman from his own pocket and assured her to provide the benefits of government schemes

Thanking the CM, the woman said she never imagined that this could happen in her life

The CM, during his meeting with the saints, said great men had always worked to make people aware of the social evils. “The people have also given full cooperation in eradicating social evils by following the ideas and teachings of saints. The campaign will definitely be successful, if saints and great men cooperate with the state government in water conservation and de-addiction campaign,” he added.

At the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, apprised the participants about the reality of the drug menace through a presentation. He said the state government was taking strict action against the drug peddlers. For this, the government has constituted a special task force.

Gives job letters to 896 youngsters Celebrating his birthday, CM Manohar Lal Khatar on Friday gave job letters to 896 youngsters and asked them to discharge their duties with honesty and integrity

The CM also announced Rs 2 crore for the Haryana State Council for Child Welfare for orphans. “Entire state is my family and my life is dedicated to every Haryanvi,” he said

The ACS said a mobile app ‘Saathi’ had been created to prevent the illegal sale of medicines. Also, software HAWK had been developed for the database of criminal activities and Inter-State Drug Secretariat has been established at Panchkula.