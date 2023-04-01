CM Manohar Lal Khattar invites industrialists to set up bases in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 31

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today released a coffee table book ‘Sikh Business Leaders of India’, authored by Dr Prabhleen, at a function organised in Delhi.

On the occasion, the CM invited the industrialists present at the programme to set up bases in Haryana. He said the state government had created a conducive environment and was providing various facilities. Addressing the industrialists, Khattar said they would not face any problem in doing business in Haryana.

“The government has created a single room system, under which all types of permissions to industries are given in 45 days. The state government has made four categories A, B, C and D. If industries are set up in C and D zones, the state government will reimburse Rs 4,000 per worker per month for the next four years,” he said.

The CM said the Sikh community had made a huge contribution to the state, country and the world as well. “This community is a working community and have worked hard with struggle to advance their business, family, country and society. They are also working to take forward and uplift the needy, who have been left behind from the mainstream due to some reason,” he added.

The Chief Minister said Guru Gobind Singh entrusted the responsibility to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur to counter the atrocities committed on the people by the Mughals in North India. They fought valiantly and built their first capital at Lohgarh in this region. For the first time, a law on agricultural reforms was also implemented by him.

#manohar lal khattar #Sikhs