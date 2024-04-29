Congress candidate Budhiraja kicks off poll campaign

Karnal, April 28
The Congress candidate for the Karnal seat, Divyanshu Budhiraja, kicked off his election campaign on Sunday. Embarking on a roadshow on National Highway-44, he was welcomed by the party leaders and workers at various points.
A close associate of Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Budhiraja outlined his agenda, focusing on addressing unemployment by promising to generate job opportunities if elected. “Unemployment and inflation remain important issues across the country. Instead of addressing these issues, the BJP has consistently diverted public’s attention,” he said. When questioned about the political battle between him 70-year-old
former CM Khattar — who held office for nine and a half years, Budhiraja labeled him as a “failed” CM, saying he was unable to meet the expectations of the people during his tenure. “I hold respect for former CM Khattar due to his seniority. His removal from the party leadership signifies his failure,” he added. He said he would reach out to people to highlight Khattar’s failures during his tenure.
Responding to the queries regarding FIRs registered against him and his status as a “proclaimed offender”, he said, “I am not a proclaimed offender. I am roaming on road and have been informed about my visit to Karnal. The FIRs against me are politically motivated,” he said.
