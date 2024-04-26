Congress has no vision: OP Dhankar

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 25

BJP National Secretary OP Dhankhar has once again targeted the Congress party and its leadership stating that the Congress is confused and it does not have any vision. He was talking to the media in Badli on Thursday. Taking a dig at the Congress on the question of delay in the list of candidates in Haryana, Dhankar said now the people had lost interest in it.

#BJP #Congress #Jhajjar