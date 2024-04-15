Convention dwells on challenges to nation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 14

The Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti and the Dalit Adhikar Manch, Haryana, organised a state-level convention on ‘Ambedkar and Idea of India’ in Jind today to mark the 134th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Professor Pramod Gouri, Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti President and Ram Kumar Bahabalpuria, President, Dalit Adhikar Manch, were the main speakers of the programme which was presided over jointly by activists Savita and Amritlal.

Highlighting the challenges before the country, the speakers observed that India is passing through a critical phase. In his address, Professor Gouri said constitutional values were under threat and freedom of speech was being compromised. “Free thinkers are facing repression. Even the freedom of media is facing a tough challenge. Education system and school books are being tempered with and rewritten, falsifying history and distorting facts,” he said.

