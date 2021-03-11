Gurugram doctor duped of Rs 52 lakh on pretext of admission to PG course in Kolkata college

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 26

A city-based MBBS doctor was allegedly duped of Rs 52 lakh on the pretext of admission to a PG course at KPC Medical College and Hospital, Jadavpur (Kolkata).

After paying the fee, he received an admission letter, which he later found out was fake. The accused has been identified as Satish Malik, Dr PN Dutta, Ratan, Aadil Ahemad and Budh Singh.

According to the complaint filed by Dr Subhanshu Vats, a resident of Sector 4, he had received an offer to for admission to the college on March 8. When he contacted the number, Satish Malik asked for his documents first on WhatsApp and then via email.

“On March, 13 the accused asked me for a demand draft of Rs 23 lakh payable at Kolkata in the name of the medical college. I sent a demand draft of Rs 8 lakh. On March 16, Malik called me to Kolkata and introduced me to the other four accused. They returned my demand draft and offered me admission on management seat for Rs 50 lakh. I paid the amount to Dutta when he came to Gurugram on March 19 and received the allotment letter. I had also deposited Rs 2 lakh in the account of Budh Singh as registration fee,” the doctor said.

He visited the college on March 23 again and found out that the admission letter was fake, he added.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code at Sector 9A police station.

